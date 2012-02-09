Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc's (ALXN.O) quarterly earnings handily beat market expectations, helped by strong sales of its genetic disorder drug Soliris in the United States, and forecast full-year revenue largely above estimates.

Shares of Alexion, which develops drugs to suppress certain immune response that can destroy healthy tissue in some patients, touched a life high of $83.10 on Thursday on the Nasdaq. They have gained 22 percent since the company reported market-beating third-quarter results in October.

Alexion derives all its revenue from Soliris, which treats paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) -- a disorder that can lead to anemia, fatigue, pain and difficulty in breathing.

Last year, the company received nod from U.S. health regulators to market Soilris for another indication -- atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a rare genetic disorder that damages vital organs.

"Soliris sales growth continued to exceed our expectations, driven by continued expansion in the PNH markets and initial U.S. sales into aHUS," Cowen and Co analyst Eric Schmidt wrote in a note to clients.

On a conference call with analysts, the company said it achieved high Soliris growth rate in the United States as it added new PNH patients.

PROFIT BEATS

For the fourth quarter, Alexion's net income rose to $48.2 million, or 25 cents a share, from $26.5 million, or 14 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned 41 cents a share. Revenue rose 46 percent to $227.6 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 34 cents a share, excluding special items, on revenue of $220.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"We believe Alexion is following a similar pattern of providing conservative and beatable guidance," Piper Jaffray analyst Ian Somaiya wrote in a note.

For 2012, the company expects to post adjusted earnings of $1.60 to $1.70 a share, on revenue of $1.04 to $1.07 billion.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $1.64 a share, on revenue of $1.04 billion.

(Reporting by Anand Basu in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane and Gopakumar Warrier)