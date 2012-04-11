Mexican conglomerate Alfa (ALFAA.MX) posted preliminary first-quarter results that showed a sharp rise in operating profit from a year earlier.

Alfa, which earlier in the day launched an offering of shares in its petrochemical subsidiary, reported an operating profit of $320 million, up 19.4 percent from $268 million in the same quarter last year.

Revenue rose 9 percent to $3.8 billion, the company said, without giving further details ahead of its full earnings report on Friday.

The conglomerate, which runs food and auto parts subsidiaries, plans to raise 9.7 billion Mexican pesos ($737.16 million) by offering shares in Alpek, a petrochemical unit that has powered Alfa's profits in recent quarters.

Alpek hopes to sell about 330 million shares at 27.50 pesos to 31.50 pesos each, according to a prospectus filed with Mexico's stock exchange. The unit has options to sell additional shares in case the offering is over-subscribed.

Alpek has been benefiting from high U.S. demand for PET - a resin of the polyester family used in the production of synthetic fibers - as well as high demand from China for caprolactum, a precursor to nylon.

Alfa shares were up 3.5 percent at 187.00 pesos in morning trading.

(Reporting by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and John Wallace)