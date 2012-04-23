STOCKHOLM Swedish engineer Alfa Laval (ALFA.ST) forecast roughly flat demand in the second quarter, as it posted first-quarter core earnings at the low end of market expectations, sending its shares down.

The engineering sector was buoyed last week as bearings maker SKF (SKFb.ST), seen as a good gauge of industrial activity with its broad range of customers, forecast rising demand despite the lingering euro zone debt crisis.

But the Swedish maker of pumps, heat-transfer products and fluid-handling equipment took a more cautious view.

"We expect that demand during the second quarter 2012 will be on about the same level as in the first quarter, excluding large orders," the company said in a statement.

Earnings before interest, tax, amortization and other items (adjusted EBITA) were 1.13 billion Swedish crowns ($168.76 million) versus the mean forecast in a Reuters poll of 11 analysts at 1.20 billion and a year-ago 1.13 billion.

Alfa Laval shares were down 4.1 percent to 137.7 crowns by 1116 GMT compared an 2.6 percent fall in the Stoxx Europe 600 industrials index .SXNP and a 3.3 percent decline in the Stockholm bourse's blue chip index .OMXS30.

The company was hit hard by an especially sharp slump in shipbuilding, home to many customers in its Marine and Diesel segment, late last year with its core profit margin falling to a five-year low while order bookings suffered.

Shipyards are under pressure as customers postpone orders in the face of the euro zone debt crisis, while a glut of ships ordered when the times were good has outpaced freight demand in both dry bulk and the tanker market, slamming ship owners.

Alfa Laval said order bookings, bolstered by the acquisition of Danish Aalborg Industries in May last year and several large one-off orders in the quarter, rose to 7.90 billion crowns from a year-ago 6.46 billion to top expectations at 7.40 billion.

Adjusted EBITA is the company's standard measure of profitability and strips out items that distort comparison.

(Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Johannes Hellstrom; Editing by Mike Nesbit)