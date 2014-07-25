PARIS Air France-KLM ended on Friday a temporary "precautionary measure" which diverted its traffic away from the site in northern Mali of the crashed Air Algerie airline, the French group said.

"Overflights have been resumed, the situation is back to normal," a spokesman said. Earlier the company said it would use alternate flight paths to the west of the crash site in northern Mali to serve the capital Bamako.

French officials said earlier they believed poor weather was the likely cause of Thursday's crash of an Air Algerie flight between Burkina Faso and Algeria. Investigators said there were no survivors among the 116 on board.

Fifty-one French nationals were on-board, rising to a figure of 54 including those with dual nationality.

