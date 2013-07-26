Turkey's competition board opens investigation into Google
ANKARA Turkey's Competition Board said on Monday it had opened an investigation to determine whether Google had violated the country's competition law.
BEIJING Chinese sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp (CIC) is in unspecified talks with Alibaba Group, the official People's Daily reported on Friday, citing deputy director of public relations and international cooperation for CIC Liu Fangyu.
The paper said CIC mentioned the discussions at a briefing for Chinese media on Friday, but did not disclose the nature of them and did not give details.
CIC invested around $2 billion in Alibaba in September last year to help the group fund a partial buy-back of Yahoo! Inc's stake in the e-commerce company. Alibaba is currently preparing an initial public offering, after delisting subsidiary Alibaba.com in 2012.
Alibaba was not immediately available for comment, while CIC declined to comment.
(Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Jonathan Standing and Ryan Woo)
BEIJING The green energy car subsidiary of Chinese automaker Beijing Automotive Group [BEJINS.UL] plans an initial public offering in 2018, Chairman Xu Heyi said on Monday, adding that the unit should be profitable that year.
Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.