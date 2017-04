People ride a double bicycle past a logo of The Alibaba Group at the company's headquarters on the outskirts of Hangzhou, Zhejiang province in this file photo taken on November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

SAN FRANCISCO Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's 180-day post-IPO lockup expires March 18, allowing about 437 million shares or roughly 18 percent of the company to be sold publicly.

The Chinese company said on Tuesday that of that total, about 100 million shares will remain subject to trading restrictions that apply to employees, until after the company announces quarterly results in May.

(Reporting by San Francisco newsroom; Editing by Chris Reese)