Zodiac family silver key to $9 billion Safran tie-up
PARIS France's Safran has crafted a deal to persuade family investors in Zodiac Aerospace to give up control in a merger that would create the world's third largest aerospace supplier.
HONG KONG Shares of Intime Retail (Group) Co Ltd (1833.HK) were set to surge 38 percent when it resumes trade on Tuesday after Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA.N) joined forces with the founder of the department store operator to take it private for $2.6 billion.
Intime's shares were set to open at HK$9.70. Trading in the stock had been halted since Dec. 28.
Alibaba Investment Ltd and Shen Guo Jun jointly offered to take Intime private for HK$10 per share, representing a 42.25 percent premium over its last trading price of HK$7.03 each.
(Reporting By Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Eric Meijer)
SAN FRANCISCO Cisco Systems Inc said on Tuesday that it agreed to buy U.S. business software company AppDynamics Inc for about $3.7 billion, making one of its largest deals of recent years as it searches for growth beyond its core networking business.
ZURICH Novartis Chief Executive Joe Jimenez said prices for large acquisitions are looking expensive, pushing the company to instead seek smaller targets with early-stage drugs that the Swiss pharmaceutical group hopes will supplement its pipeline.