Stock index provider MSCI Inc (MSCI.N) is considering changing its rules that could allow shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd [IPO-BABA.N] and other companies that list their shares in markets away from their home base to be included in its widely used indexes.

Under MSCI's rules, a company cannot be included in its popular Global Investable Markets indexes if it is based in one region and its shares are listed in another region. Because China's Alibaba is listing in New York, it would be excluded from big MSCI indexes.

Below is a list of companies that could join major global MSCI indexes if the rules change:

Company Ticker Market Cap#

(in $ billion)

Baidu Inc (BIDU.O) 77.14

Jardine Strategic Holdings (JSH.SI) 41.78

Jardine Matheson Holdings (JARD.SI) 42.67

JD.com Inc (JD.O) 39.81

Prada SpA (1913.HK) 17.99

Hongkong Land Holdings (HKLD.SI) 16.21

Vimpelcom Ltd (VIP.O) 15.04

Dairy Farm Int'l Holdings (DAIR.SI) 13.86

Thai Beverage Pcl (TBEV.SI) 14.71

Check Point Software (CHKP.O) 13.56

Technologies Ltd

Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS.N) 11.89

NetEase Inc (NTES.O) 11.59

Polyus Gold Intl Ltd PGIL.L 9.23

Ctrip.Com Intl Ltd (CTRP.O) 8.81

Qihoo 360 Technology Co Ltd QIHU.N 10.04

United Company Rusal Plc (0486.HK) 9.33

X5 Retail Group NV (PJPq.L) 5.33

Ternium SA (TX.N) 5.29

Eurasia Drilling Co Ltd EDCLq.L 4.41

Samsonite International SA (1910.HK) 4.63

Damac Real Est Development Ltd DMCq.L 4.35

Mail Ru Group (MAILRq.L) 6.27

Genpact Ltd (G.N) 3.68

L'Occitane Intl SA (0973.HK) 3.46

New Oriental Education & (EDU.N) 3.54

Technology Group Inc

Bitauto Holdings Ltd (BITA.N) 3.57

Soufun Holdings Ltd (SFUN.N) 4.46

Sina Corp (SINA.O) 3.17

Icon Plc (ICLR.O) 3.46

Jumei International Holding Ltd (JMEI.N) 3.98

Total 413.26

# Market capitalization based on Sept. 11 close

SOURCE: MSCI and Reuters data

(Compiled by Neha Dimri in Bangalore)