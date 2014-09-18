Thirty-five underwriters are working to ensure that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's [IPO-BABA.N] initial public offering lives up to its blockbuster expectations when the stock starts trading on Friday.

The entire syndicate is divided into three tiers, with the six joint bookrunners on top, followed by eight banks who had been invited to analyst meetings and prepared analysis to help value Alibaba, sources told Reuters earlier this month. A third tier of banks helped sell the deal.

The following is the list of Alibaba's banking syndicate:

LEAD UNDERWRITERS:

Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Deutsche Bank Securities Inc

Goldman Sachs (Asia) LLC

JP Morgan Securities LLC

Morgan Stanley & Co International Plc

Citigroup Global Markets Inc

OTHER UNDERWRITERS:

BOCI Asia Ltd

China International Capital Corp Hong Kong Securities Ltd

CLSA Ltd

DBS Bank Ltd

HSBC Securities (USA) Inc

Mizuho Securities USA Inc

Pacific Crest Securities LLC

RBC Capital Markets LLC

Stifel Nicolaus & Co Inc

Wells Fargo Securities LLC

BNP Paribas Securities Corp

Evercore Group LLC

Raymond James & Associates Inc

SunTrust Robinson Humphrey Inc

BHF-BANK Aktiengesellschaft

CIMB Securities Ltd

China Merchants Securities (HK) Co Ltd

ING Financial Markets LLC

Needham & Co LLC

Nomura Securities International Inc

Raine Securities LLC

RBS Securities Inc

SG Americas Securities LLC

C.L. King & Associates Inc

Lebenthal & Co LLC

Mischler Financial Group Inc

Samuel A. Ramirez & Co Inc

Topeka Capital Markets Inc

The Williams Capital Group LP

SOURCE: Alibaba's SEC filings

(Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore)