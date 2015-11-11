New York Post apologizes after app apparently hacked
The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
BEIJING Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's annual Singles' Day shopping festival should have 50 percent growth each year, founder and executive chairman Jack Ma said in Beijing on Wednesday.
Singles' Day is the biggest shopping event in the world, larger than the United States' Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined.
Many Chinese e-commerce firms offer steep discounts to attract consumption on a massive scale.
(Reporting by Paul Carsten; editing by Jason Neely)
The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
TOKYO Toshiba Corp will likely miss a third deadline to report its quarterly business results, two sources told Reuters, forcing the Japanese conglomerate to ask for a fresh extension or face a possible delisting from the Tokyo Stock Exchange.