Dental products maker Align Technology Inc (ALGN.O) posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit, but forecast third-quarter revenue below expectations, sending its shares down 5 percent after market.

The company expects sales of between $136.8 million and $140.8 million for the quarter ending September 30.

Analysts on average were expecting $145.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

San Jose, California-based Align expects shipments to slowdown in the quarter due to deferred revenue arising from promotional activities.

Align's net income for the quarter ended June 30 rose to $28.5 million, or 34 cents per share, from $11.2 million, or 14 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue increased about 21 percent to $145.6 million.

Analysts had expected a profit of 28 cents per share on revenue of $143 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Prateek Kumar in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)