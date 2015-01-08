French bank Societe Generale logo is seen on the facade of a building in Paris, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/ Jacky Naegelen

WARSAW France's Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) and Poland's Getin Noble Bank GNB.WA are in talks to buy the 26 percent stake in Alior Bank ALRR.WA held by its largest shareholder, two sources with a knowledge of the matter said.

Carlo Tassara, the holding company for French financier Romain Zaleski, has been looking to sell its 26-percent stake in Poland's Alior for years, but has so far failed.

Poland's banking regulator, which has taken a firm line on industry consolidation in the past, has given permission for Tassara to seek a buyer until mid-2016.

Alior has a market value of around $1.5 billion.

"Societe Generale and Getin are in talks (separately) to buy 26 percent of Alior," a source with a knowledge of the matter said. Another source confirmed this information.

Analysts say Alior's valuation is relatively high compared with its peers, due in part to speculation that a potential buyer might pay a premium to take over the business.

However, the stock fell around 4 percent last year due to weaker results, and is down another 2 percent this year.

Getin, Societe Generale and Alior declined to comment.

(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski and Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Mark Potter)