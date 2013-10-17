MILAN/ROME The equity capital of loss-making Italian airline Alitalia is seen at between 330-425 million euros ($451-$581 million) should a planned cash call be fully subscribed and an existing bond converted into shares, sources close to the matter said on Thursday.

A capital increase of up to 300 million euros approved this week will be based on a value for the near-bankrupt airline of 30 million euros after banks Unicredit (CRDI.MI) and Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI), which offered to underwrite parts of the cash call, were granted a 40 percent discount on the value for the group initially agreed by its shareholders.

That would bring the total equity capital after the cash call to 330 million euros. This could rise further, to 425 million euros, if the 95 million euros bond is converted into shares.

