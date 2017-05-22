Judge approves temporary stop to DraftKings, FanDuel merger
WASHINGTON A federal judge has approved a temporary halt of a merger between sport fantasy companies DraftKings and FanDuel.
MILAN Commissioners managing Italian airline Alitalia CAITLA.UL have picked Rothschild as financial adviser to assist in the company's sale process, a statement said on Monday.
Alitalia was put under special administration earlier this month and the government appointed three commissioners to assess whether it can be restructured or liquidated.
Last week the commissioners said offers for Alitalia had to be presented by June 5.
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Steve Scherer)
WINNIPEG, Manitoba Canadian fertilizer producers Agrium Inc and Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc , which are seeking regulator approval to merge, said on Wednesday that the combined company would be called Nutrien.
NEW YORK Cigna Corp Chief Executive David Cordani told investors on Wednesday that the company has $7 billion to $14 billion in capital it could use in 2017 for mergers and acquisitions in several areas, including Medicare Advantage for older people.