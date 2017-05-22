MILAN Commissioners managing Italian airline Alitalia CAITLA.UL have picked Rothschild as financial adviser to assist in the company's sale process, a statement said on Monday.

Alitalia was put under special administration earlier this month and the government appointed three commissioners to assess whether it can be restructured or liquidated.

Last week the commissioners said offers for Alitalia had to be presented by June 5.

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Steve Scherer)