ROME Italy's Industry Minister Carlo Calenda is set to appoint three commissioners to run Alitalia after the airline asked to be placed under special administration, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday.

The commissioners will include Luigi Gubitosi, Alitalia's chairman elect, and Enrico Laghi, who served as one of the special commissioners managing the restructuring of Italian steel plant Ilva, the person added.

Alitalia on Tuesday requested to be put under special administration after workers rejected management's latest revamp plan -- kicking off a process that will lead to the carrier being overhauled, sold off or wound up altogether.

