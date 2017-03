COPENHAGEN The potential for Grastek, an oral allergy drug made by Denmark's ALK Abello and American partner Merck, will depend on the product's label and price in the United States, chief executive Jens Bager told Reuters on Friday.

The vaccine passed a review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday.

Jens Bager also told Reuters that he still expected the company to receive marketing authorization in the first quarter.

(Reporting by Shida Chayesteh)