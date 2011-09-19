DUBLIN U.S. drug firm Alkermes Inc (ALKS.O) said on Monday it had received a lot of interest in a 25 percent stake held by Elan ELN.I that will be up for grabs next year and would like to tempt European investors to buy at least some of it.

Elan sold its drug delivery business to Alkermes earlier this year for 500 million euros cash plus a 25 percent stake in Alkermes that Elan will reduce after a six-month lock up period.

Alkermes, formerly Massachusetts-based, established its corporate operations in Dublin on Monday following the closure of the deal.

Elan will reduce its stake in consultation with Alkermes and Alkermes said there was already considerable interest in the first block of up to 15 percent of shares which will become available after the six-month lock-up.

"I think it would be good for us to have European investors and there are a lot of investors in Europe who are interested in this business," Alkermes' new Chairman Shane Cooke told Reuters in an interview.

"There are very few companies of the size and diversity of Alkermes within the European market at the moment so I think it's an attractive proposition for those investors who wouldn't have looked before because Alkermes was below the radar."

"Now as a European-based company and with the size we are from a market cap perspective, it becomes interesting," Cooke, formerly chief financial officer at Elan, added.

With Elan Drug Technologies (EDT) under its belt, Alkermes will have revenue in excess of $450 million annually from 25 products, including treatments for bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, and adjusted core profit of $80 million.

It said on Monday that it will generate an additional $15 million to $20 million in annual revenues by 2016 after it struck a manufacturing deal with one of the world's top ten pharmaceutical companies.

Alkermes Chief Executive Richard Pops told Reuters that it would not identify the company at its request. Cooke said that while similar deals may be in the offing, they would not be the primary focus of the company.

"It's very encouraging because we have a backlog of other deals that we are working on that hopefully will come through but that's not the core business of Alkermes, the core business is developing new and improved medicines and ultimately to sell and manufacture those ourselves."

Alkermes is considering a stock market listing in Dublin to add to its main listing on Nasdaq and Pops said it was something the company remained interested in but that there no urgency in reaching a decision on it.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin. Editing by Jane Merriman)