SAO PAULO Brazilian logistics companies ALL ALLL3.SA and Triunfo (TPIS3.SA) are teaming up with mining company Vetorial to form a joint venture that will create an integrated iron ore company, that includes mining, rail transportation and port access, the companies said on Monday.

The venture to be called Vetria will produce iron ore out of Corumba on Brazil's border with Bolivia, where other miners such as MMX (MMXM3.SA) controlled by billionaire Eike Batista operate.

The mine has 1 billion tonnes of iron ore resources with a current capacity to produce 1 million tonnes a year, the companies said.

Railway operator ALL (America Latina Logistica) will control 50.38 percent of Vetria, while Triunfo will hold a 15.79 percent stake and Vetorial 33.83 percent.

In addition to the mine, Vetria will have a 1,900 square kilometer area at the port of Santos that is fed by ALL's railway. ALL committed 27.5 million tonnes a year of transport capacity on its line for 45 reais a tonne to the venture.

"To create an integrated mine, logistics and port system, Vetria estimates it will need to invest around 7.6 billion reais," the companies said.

(Reporting By Sabrina Lorenzi; Writing by Reese Ewing; editing by Bob Burdorfer)