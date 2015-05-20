U.S. property and casualty insurer Alleghany Corp (Y.N) is considering a sale of Transatlantic Holdings Inc, also known as TransRe, in a deal that could value the reinsurance unit at around $6.5 billion, people familiar with the matter said.

Alleghany is working with investment bankers to respond to takeover interest in TransRe from at least one other company, the people said this week. Alleghany has not decided whether to sell TransRe and no deal is imminent, the people added.

The sources asked not to be identified because the talks are confidential. An Alleghany spokesman did not respond to a request for comment. Alleghany shares rose 3.5 percent to $504.93 on the news in afternoon trading in New York on Wednesday.

Founded in 1978, New York-based TransRe is a property and casualty reinsurer with worldwide operations. It was acquired by Alleghany in 2012 for $3.5 billion.

In 2014, TransRe had net earnings of $523 million, accounting for 77 percent of Alleghany's total net earnings. TransRe had over $5 billion of equity capital as of Feb. 11, according to an investor presentation.

Alleghany also owns specialty insurance underwriters RSUI Group Inc, CapSpecialt Inc, and a workers' compensation insurance coverage named Pacific Compensation Insurance Company along with several other non-insurance businesses.

The New York-based company has said that is faces challenges from new non-traditional entrants to the property reinsurance market, as well as falling demand from large clients.

Were a deal for TransRe to materialize, it would be the latest in a wave of consolidation sweeping the industry, driven by intense competition suppressing premiums. Just last week, Italy's Exor SpA (EXOR.MI) offered $6.8 billion for Bermuda-based reinsurer PartnerRe Ltd PRE.N, in a bid to disrupt the latter's merger agreement with Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS.N).

Property and casualty insurer Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd (ENH.N) agreed to buy reinsurer Montpelier Re Holdings Ltd MRH.N for about $1.83 billion in March to expand into the Lloyd's of London underwriting business.

XL Group (XL.N) snapped up Lloyd's of London's Catlin Group CGL.L for $4.22 billion in January, and Qatar Insurance Group acquired underwriter Antares last year.

(Reporting by Mike Stone and Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr)