HPE to buy Nimble Storage for $1.09 billion
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co said it would buy data storage provider Nimble Storage Inc for $1.09 billion in cash, to expand its presence in the fast-growing flash storage business.
Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT.O), a low-cost carrier that serves small cities and leisure destinations, said on Thursday the planned merger of US Airways Group Inc LCC.N and AMR Corp's (AAMRQ.PK) American would aid its business.
"We are hopeful that the merger between American and US Airways will actually go through, which we believe will create a bunch of new opportunities that will avail themselves to us," Allegiant President Andrew Levy told a Raymond James conference that was broadcast over the Internet.
The U.S. Justice Department filed suit in August to block the $11 merger, and Attorney General Eric Holder said this week the government wanted AMR and US Airways to shed landing and takeoff slots at Reagan National Airport near Washington and other "key" U.S. airports.
(Reporting by Karen Jacobs in Atlanta; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
Generic drugmaker Impax Laboratories Inc has asked investment bank Morgan Stanley to help it conduct a strategic review, as it tries to cope with a tougher drug pricing environment, people familiar with the matter said.
WASHINGTON NorthShore University HealthSystem said on Tuesday it was scrapping plans to merge with another Chicago hospital system after losing a court fight with U.S. antitrust regulators who said the merged hospital system would control more than half the area's general acute care inpatient services.