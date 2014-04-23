Adobe's first-quarter beats as Creative Cloud demand rises
Adobe Systems Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, as the demand for its Creative Cloud package of software tools, which includes Photoshop, continued to rise.
Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT.O), a low-cost carrier that serves leisure destinations, posted a higher quarterly profit on Wednesday as average fares rose.
Net income rose to $34.2 million, or $1.86 a share, from $31.9 million, or $1.65 a share, a year earlier.
Operating revenue rose 10.8 percent to $302.5 million.
(Reporting by Karen Jacobs in Atlanta; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
U.S. discount retailer Dollar General Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and said it would raise wages for store managers, replicating similar moves by larger retailers such as Wal-Mart .
BIEL, Switzerland Swatch Group has seen strong demand for its watches since the beginning of the year, the world's biggest watchmaker's chief executive said on Thursday.