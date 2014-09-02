Caterpillar seeks ex-U.S. attorney general's help over govt probe
Caterpillar Inc has tapped former U.S. Attorney General William Barr to help the company address an ongoing government investigation of its import and export practices.
SAN FRANCISCO A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday revived a 2010 shareholder lawsuit against Allergan Inc over allegations the company improperly marketed and labeled the cosmetic drug Botox.
The ruling, from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco, said plaintiff shareholders had alleged enough specific facts to proceed.
Allergan, which paid a $375 million criminal fine after being accused of marketing Botox for off-label uses, said the allegations in the shareholder derivative lawsuit have not been proved and the company is confident it will be vindicated.
The lawsuit, filed in 2010, alleged that Allergan's board authorized plans to promote Botox for off-label conditions like headaches and migraines despite knowing the limits of federal drug marketing rules.
A lower court judge in Santa Ana, California dismissed it, saying the shareholders had not followed proper procedure by first requesting that Allergan's board file legal claims in the company's own name.
The 9th Circuit on Tuesday disagreed, saying the shareholders alleged enough specifics to raise doubts as to whether the board faces liability, and as a result do not have to approach the board before heading to court.
The case in the 9th Circuit is Rosenbloom vs. Pyott, 12-55516.
(Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Paul Simao)
WASHINGTON Japan's industry minister said on Thursday he had agreed with the U.S. energy and commerce secretaries to share information on developments involving Toshiba Corp and its troubled U.S. nuclear affiliate, Westinghouse Electric Co, Japan's Kyodo news agency reported.
Boeing Co said on Thursday it had signed a $3.4 billion contract with the U.S. government through which the U.S. Army and an international customer will buy the latest Apache attack helicopter -- the Apache 'E' variant.