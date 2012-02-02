Allergan Inc (AGN.N) said on Thursday its fourth-quarter earnings rose 6.4 percent, as higher sales of its eye drugs, Lumigan and Restasis, offset lower-than-expected sales of wrinkle treatment Botox.

The company's forecast for 2012 was lower than anticipated, sending its shares down as much as 2.8 percent, although some analysts consider the outlook conservative.

Net income rose to $279.8 million, or 90 cents a share, from $263 million, or 85 cents a share, a year ago. Product sales rose 7.2 percent to $1.38 billion. Revenue rose to $1.4 billion from $1.3 billion a year ago.

Austerity measures in Europe dampened demand and governments in the region forced the company to hold down prices, chief executive David Pyott said on a conference call with investors. He said the company absorbed about $130 million in costs associated with U.S. healthcare reform and cost reductions overseas.

"We live in an industry that is under more price pressure than it's ever been before," he said.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned $1.00 a share, in line with the average analyst estimate, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. They expected revenue of $1.4 billion.

Sales of Botox, which is also approved to treat migraine headaches, upper limb spasticity, neck pain from cervical dystonia and certain types of eye muscle problems, rose to $415.3 million from $386.2 million a year ago.

That was slightly less than Wall Street expectations of $429 million, said Larry Biegelsen, an analyst at Wells Fargo Securities, in a research note.

In 2011, about 50 percent of Botox sales came from cosmetic uses and about 50 percent came from therapeutic uses such as migraine. In August, it was approved to treat a certain type of overactive bladder.

Pyott expects therapeutic sales to start to outpace cosmetic sales in 2012 as more physicians begin using Botox for non-cosmetic purposes and as cosmetic sales feel the heat from a fragile economy and increased competition.

The company expects total product sales in 2012 of between $5.65 billion and $5.85 billion. It expects earnings, excluding one-time items, of between $4.13 and $4.19 a share.

Analysts, on average, expect 2012 earnings excluding items of $4.21 a share and sales of $5.89 billion.

Sales of the company's eye care drugs, including eyelash-lengthening treatment Latisse, rose to $659.1 million from $603.4 million a year ago.

Breast implant sales rose to $86.4 million from $84.7 million. The company also sells dermal filler Juvederm and the Vivite line of skin revitalizing products. Sales of facial products rose to $90.9 million from $80.9 million, somewhat lower than analysts expected.

Obesity products, which include its Lap-Band gastric banding system, fell to $46.9 million from $60.9 million.

The company's shares were down 2.7 percent, or $2.33, at $84.96 in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Earlier, they fell as low as $84.78.

(Reporting By Toni Clarke in Boston; editing by Mark Porter, Maureen Bavdek and Andre Grenon)