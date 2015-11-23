Peabody Energy emerges from bankruptcy protection
U.S. coal miner Peabody Energy Corp said it had emerged from Chapter 11 protection and was expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday under the ticker symbol BTU.
WASHINGTON U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton on Monday bashed Pfizer Inc's deal to buy Allergan PLC, saying she would propose steps to prevent tax inversions and calling on regulators to take tougher action.
"We cannot delay in cracking down on inversions that erode our tax base," Clinton, the party's frontrunner for the November 2016 election, said in a statement.
(Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Susan Heavey)
BERLIN Former Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech has agreed to sell a major part of his stake in the firm that controls Europe's biggest carmaker, reducing his links with Volkswagen after more than two decades of undisputed rule.