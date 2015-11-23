U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks at a campaign stop at Clinton Middle School in Clinton, Iowa, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich.

WASHINGTON U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton on Monday bashed Pfizer Inc's deal to buy Allergan PLC, saying she would propose steps to prevent tax inversions and calling on regulators to take tougher action.

"We cannot delay in cracking down on inversions that erode our tax base," Clinton, the party's frontrunner for the November 2016 election, said in a statement.

