Amazon clinches deal to buy Middle East online retailer Souq.com
DUBAI Souq.com will expand its workforce and operations after Amazon clinched a deal to buy 100 percent of the Middle East online retailer, executives from both firms said.
BERLIN German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said the global community needs to ensure that its tax base does not erode due to corporate tax loopholes, pointing to Pfizer's $160 billion deal to buy Botox maker Allergan.
"It shows how important it is (...) that we ensure that our tax basis doesn't erode," Schaeuble said in a speech to the German lower house of parliament on Tuesday.
On Monday, Pfizer said it would buy Allergan and shift its headquarters to Ireland to slash its tax bill, drawing criticism from U.S. politicians.
(Reporting by Noah Barkin; Writing by Caroline Copley; Editing by Madeline Chambers)
DUBAI Souq.com will expand its workforce and operations after Amazon clinched a deal to buy 100 percent of the Middle East online retailer, executives from both firms said.
General Motors Co on Tuesday rejected a proposal by billionaire investor David Einhorn to split its common stock into two classes to help boost its share price.