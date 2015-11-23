Panera Bread exploring sale: Bloomberg
Panera Bread Co is considering strategic options, including a sale, after receiving takeover interest, Bloomberg reported on Monday.
U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said on Monday it was "disgusting" that Pfizer Inc will move its tax base overseas as part a deal to buy Allergan Plc.
"The fact that Pfizer is leaving our country with a tremendous loss of jobs is disgusting," Trump said in a statement. Pfizer has said the $160 billion deal will increase its presence in the United States.
(Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)
FRANKFURT The chairman of German industrial gases group Linde is prepared to use his casting vote to push through a $65 billion merger with U.S. rival Praxair in the face of worker opposition, he told the Financial Times.