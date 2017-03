The head offices of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. are seen in Laval, Quebec May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc (VRX.TO) Chief Executive Michael Pearson said on Monday that the company can't justify matching Actavis Plc's ACT.N $219 per share bid for Allergan Inc (AGN.N).

Allergan agreed to be bought by Actavis for $66 billion, more than $12 billion above the current value of a hostile bid by activist investor William Ackman and Valeant.

