Allergan Inc (AGN.N), maker of the Botox anti-wrinkle treatment, posted a stronger-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by strong sales of its eye-care drugs and Botox, which was recently also approved for treating migraine headaches.

Net income for the first quarter fell to $12.5 million, or 4 cents per share, due to a loss of $259 million from its discontinued operations. Profit was $229.8 million, or 74 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding special items, Allergan earned 98 cents per share. Analysts were expecting 96 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

(Reporting by Esha Dey in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)