Allergan Plc's (AGN.N) chief executive officer said on Monday he is not interested in using the drugmaker's cash pile for big deals, one week after selling its generics business for $40.5 billion.

Wall Street has been looking for clues as to when Allergan CEO Brent Saunders would target a big acquisition to gain pharmaceutical or dermatology products with growth potential.

But the seasoned dealmaker dampened those hopes on Monday during a conference call with analysts to discuss the company's second-quarter results, saying he was in no hurry to complete a big transaction. After paying down debt, Allergan said it now holds $27.6 billion in cash.

When asked if he was interested in buying U.S. biotechnology company Biogen Inc (BIIB.O), which was widely reported last week, Saunders said the company was focused more on "stepping stones."

"We are not looking at and we are not focused on any large transformational M&A," Saunders said. Later on the call, he said that if an extraordinary situation presented itself, Allergan would obviously look at it, but that it does not "need a big deal."

The company was created when Dublin-based Actavis bought the Botox maker in March 2015, snatching it from hostile bidder Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRX.TO) and taking Allergan's name.

Four months later the company agreed to sell the Actavis generics business to Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd (TEVA.TA)(TEVA.N), and in November agreed to a merger with Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) for $160 billion.

Pfizer walked away from the agreement in April after the U.S. government cracked down on deals in which companies move to countries that have a lower tax rate.

Saunders said that rather than make big deals, the company would continue to focus on buying back shares.

Allergan said that plunging second-quarter sales of its Alzheimer's drug Namenda IR, now facing generic competition, canceled out growing revenue from Botox and its other major prescription drugs.

Sales of Namenda IR plummeted to $4.1 million in the quarter from $233 million in the year-ago period. The medicine lost patent protection a year ago.

Second-quarter net revenue rose marginally, to $3.68 billion from $3.63 billion a year earlier, but was below the average Wall Street estimate of $4.08 billion.

Company spokesman Mark Marmur said the sales miss was largely because many analysts, in their estimates, had not taken into account that Allergan is now reporting its Anda generics distribution business as a discontinued operation.

Allergan said last week it would sell Anda for $500 million to Teva, a day after the Israeli drugmaker completed the $40.5 billion acquisition of Allergan's generic-drug portfolio.

Allergan cut its forecast for adjusted full-year net revenue to a range of $14.65 billion to $14.90 billion, from $17 billion. But the updated forecast also treats the Anda distribution unit as discontinued.

Allergan shares were down 3.1 percent to $245.93 in afternoon trading, alongside a 1.4 percent decline in the Arca Pharmaceutical Index .DRG of large drugmakers. Up to Friday's close of $253.85, Allergan had fallen nearly 19 percent this year.

