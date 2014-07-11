Wall Street bonuses may show first uptick since 2009, firm says
Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
Allergan Inc advised its stockholders to refrain from taking any action in response to Pershing Square Capital Management's proposal to replace a majority of the botox maker's board.
William Ackman's Pershing Square has been pushing for a special meeting of Allergan shareholders to consider the removal of six directors and the appointment of its slate of nominees.
"We believe Pershing Square's attempt to replace a majority of the Allergan Board is a further effort to support Valeant in its bid to acquire Allergan at a grossly inadequate price," Allergan said on Friday.
The company has been trying to fight off a $53 billion hostile offer from Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc and activist investor William Ackman since late April.
Allergan is expected to unveil details of its plan to remain a stand-alone company when it releases second-quarter results this month.
The company has said it is considering acquisitions of its own, additional spending cuts or taking on debt to buy back shares.
BERLIN The German government plans to buy six Lockheed Martin C-130J military transport planes for around 900 million euros ($966 million) starting in 2019 under a joint operating agreement with France, German government documents show.
Warren Buffett's compensation for running Berkshire Hathaway Inc edged up 4.0 percent last year to $487,881 reflecting the higher cost of keeping the world's second-richest person safe.