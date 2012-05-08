U.S. healthcare group Allergan has received a subpoena from the U.S. government over its gastric banding system that is used to treat obesity.

In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday Allergan said the subpoena from the Department of Health and Human Services, Office of the Inspector General, requests the production of documents relating to its Lap-Band gastric banding system.

In December the U.S. Food and Drug Administration sent warning letters to eight California surgical centers and a marketing firm for providing misleading information while advertising Lap-Band.

The adjustable gastric banding system reduces the amount of food that a person's stomach can hold at one time, and would help in gradually reducing body weight.

Allergan did not provide further information on the subpoena in its filing. The Lap-Band system was approved by the FDA for use in the United States in 2001.

(Reporting by Sakthi Prasad; Editing by Greg Mahlich)