Asset manager AllianceBernstein LP (AB.N) said on Wednesday that first-quarter net revenue had dropped 10 percent as it was hurt by asset sales by the AXA Group.

Controlled by French insurance giant Axa SA (AXAF.PA), AllianceBernstein said net revenue was $682 million, compared with $755 million a year earlier.

The company said it had experienced net outflows of $12 billion in the quarter. Assets under management at the end of March totaled $419 billion, down 12 percent from $477.3 billion a year earlier and up 3 percent from the end of December.

