Alliance Data Systems Corp's (ADS.N) quarterly results beat analysts' estimates, helped by strong sales at its Epsilon segment, but the company's core earnings per share forecast for the current quarter fell short of estimates.

The company, which provides private-label credit card services to retailers, expects third-quarter core earnings of $2.18 per share, on mid single-digit revenue growth.

Analysts on average were expecting core earnings of $2.33 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Alliance Data also raised its revenue forecast for 2012 to $3.50 billion. Analysts expect 2012 core earnings of $8.57 per share on revenue of $3.56 billion.

Net income for the quarter rose 50 percent to $104 million, or $1.63 per share, from $69 million, or $1.19 per share, a year earlier.

Core earnings were $2.13 per share, while revenue grew 17 percent to $866 million.

Analysts expected the company to earn $1.91 per share on revenue of $834.8 million.

Revenue at the company's Epsilon unit, which provides online marketing services, grew 25 percent to $235 million.

Shares of Texas-based Alliance Data closed at $129.92 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

