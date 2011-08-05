FRANKFURT The prices being asked by sellers of insurance assets are still too high to be of interest to Allianz (ALVG.DE), the group's chief financial officer said in an interview.

"We remain very cautious on M&A because prices are still very high relative to value in some parts of the market," Oliver Baete told Reuters Insider TV on Friday.

Insurance M&A activity may see some pickup after the terms of new risk capital rules are settled, which is expected over the course of 2012, he added.

Net profit at Europe's biggest insurer missed analysts' expectations in the second quarter, largely due to a 326 million euro ($459.2 million) hit to profit from writing down the value of Allianz's holdings of Greek government debt.

(Reporting by Jonathan Gould)

($1=.7099 Euro)