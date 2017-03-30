Oil hits six-week low as OPEC fails to curb oversupply
LONDON Oil prices dropped to six-week lows on Thursday, under pressure from high global inventories and doubts about OPEC's ability to implement agreed production cuts.
NEW YORK Pacific Investment Management Co on Thursday said it had hired Gregory Hall as a managing director and head of private strategies.
As part of the job, Hall will manage a number of private-equity funds invested in real estate, distressed debt and making other bets in the credit market. He starts May 1.
Hall previously worked for Blackstone Group LP (BX.N) for 12 years, most recently as a senior managing director, according to Pimco.
Pimco, which managed nearly $1.47 trillion on Dec 31 and is based in Newport Beach, Calif., is a unit of German insurer Allianz SE (ALVG.DE).
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by David Gregorio)
LONDON Large banks are planning to step up their lobbying of the British government as they sense an opportunity to change its priorities in the upcoming Brexit negotiations, John McFarlane, who chairs the UK's main financial lobby group, told Reuters.
WASHINGTON U.S. consumer prices unexpectedly fell in May and retail sales recorded their biggest drop in 16 months, suggesting a softening in domestic demand that could limit the Federal Reserve's ability to continue raising interest rates this year.