FRANKFURT Allianz (ALVG.DE), Europe's largest insurer, said it was on track to achieve its 2012 earnings target after reporting a forecast-beating net profit rise of nearly 60 percent for the first quarter.

Allianz said quarterly net profit would be more 1.4 billion Euros ($1.82 billion), beating the average estimate of 1.273 billion in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages.

"All three business segments contributed to the good start into 2012, and we are on track to achieve our target for 2012," Allianz Chief Executive Michael Diekmann said in a statement on Wednesday ahead at the company's annual shareholder meeting.

Allianz is striving for operating profit in the range of 8.2 billion euros, plus or minus 500 million, in 2012.

In the first three months of the year, revenues exceeded 30 billion euros and operating profit was more than 2.3 billion euros Allianz said.

Final first-quarter results are due on May 15.

Allianz said it had maintained a strong capital position and increased both shareholder equity and its regulatory solvency ratio from year-end levels.

The company's share has risen by 13 percent since the start of the year, outpacing a 4.8 percent gain in the STOXX Europe 600 insurance index .SXIP. Shares in Europe's No. 2 insurer, Axa (AXAF.PA) have fallen by 5.4 percent over the same period.

According to Thomson Reuters StarMine, which weights analyst forecasts according to their track record, Allianz trades at 7.4 times 12-month forward earnings, a premium to Axa, which trades at a multiple of 5.1.

