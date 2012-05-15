Hershey's sales miss as China continues to struggle
Hershey Co , maker of Hershey's Kisses and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, posted quarterly sales below Wall Street estimates, hurt by a drop in demand in China, one of its biggest markets.
FRANKFURT Allianz (ALVG.DE) reported a 60 percent rise in net profit after minorities to 1.371 billion euros ($1.8 billion) in the first quarter, helped by a broad improvement across its insurance and asset management businesses and by a lack of big damage claims.
Europe's largest insurer sketched preliminary results last week, saying it expected net profit of more than 1.4 billion euros before minorities and operating profit of more than 2.3 billion euros in the first quarter, beating the average expectations in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages.
The strong first quarter results put Allianz on track to reach its 2012 operating profit target of 8.2 billion euros, plus or minus 500 million euros, the company said on Tuesday.
U.S. independent oil refiner Phillips 66 posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit as margins were squeezed by the narrowing gap between prices of U.S. crude and refined products.
TOKYO Sharp Corp lifted its full-year profit guidance after posting its first quarterly net profit in more than two years as the Japanese liquid crystal display (LCD) maker pressed ahead with cost-cutting measures under new owner Foxconn of Taiwan.