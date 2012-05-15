FRANKFURT Allianz (ALVG.DE) reported a 60 percent rise in net profit after minorities to 1.371 billion euros ($1.8 billion) in the first quarter, helped by a broad improvement across its insurance and asset management businesses and by a lack of big damage claims.

Europe's largest insurer sketched preliminary results last week, saying it expected net profit of more than 1.4 billion euros before minorities and operating profit of more than 2.3 billion euros in the first quarter, beating the average expectations in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages.

The strong first quarter results put Allianz on track to reach its 2012 operating profit target of 8.2 billion euros, plus or minus 500 million euros, the company said on Tuesday.

($1 = 0.7789 euros)

(Reporting by Jonathan Gould)