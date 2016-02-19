The company logos of Europe's biggest insurer Allianz SE, is pictured before the annual news conference in Munich, Germany, February 19, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Oliver Baete, Chief Executive of Europe's biggest insurer Allianz SE, arrives for the company's annual news conference in Munich, Germany February 19, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

The company logo of Europe's biggest insurer Allianz SE, is pictured before the annual news conference in Munich February 19, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

MUNICH German insurer Allianz (ALVG.DE) unveiled an operating profit target of up to 11.0 billion euros ($12.2 billion) for 2016 that was in line with analysts' expectations, citing an "increasingly challenging" business environment.

Europe's biggest insurer said it aimed to achieve operating profit of 10.5 billion euros this year, plus or minus 500 million depending on the development of claims and capital markets.

"Our business is healthy and well-diversified. This makes us confident that we will continue to deliver strong earnings," Chief Executive Oliver Baete said in a statement on Friday.

The average forecast in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages was for operating profit of 10.9 billion this year.

The company also said it planned to pay a dividend of 7.30 euros per share for 2015, up 6.6 percent on 2014 but below analysts' average expectation of 7.35 euros.

Full-year net profit was 6.6 billion euros, also slightly below the 6.7 billion average forecast in the poll.

Shares in Allianz were down 1.3 percent in pre-market trade at brokerage Lang & Schwarz, underperforming the German blue-chip index .GDAXI, which was indicated up 0.1 percent.

(Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Maria Sheahan)