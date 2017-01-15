Zodiac family silver key to $9 billion Safran tie-up
PARIS France's Safran has crafted a deal to persuade family investors in Zodiac Aerospace to give up control in a merger that would create the world's third largest aerospace supplier.
FRANKFURT Allianz is interested in takeovers, including in the United States, where the German insurer would look for big companies, chief executive Oliver Baete said in an interview to be published on Monday.
"Only a big takeover would help us. Buying smaller companies does not make sense for us," Baete told the Munich daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung.
"We would have to look at who would be a good match for us, who has a clean balance sheet, and is affordable," he said, adding U.S. companies were extremely expensive.
Allianz, Europe's largest insurance company, so far has only bought niche players in the U.S. such as Fireman's Fund.
Baete said Allianz was not just looking at the U.S., but also in Europe, where the focus was on property insurance, investment management and credit insurance.
Baete was reticent about commenting on reports that Allianz is interested in Swiss rival Zurich, which is active in the U.S.
He said Allianz had never launched a hostile takeover and was aware that big takeovers posed integration risks, so that their success depended on management in two merging companies getting on well.
Reuters has reported that Allianz was already eying Zurich with interest a year ago, citing sources close to the company. They also said the relationship between Baete and Zurich chief executive Mario Greco was not unproblematic.
(Reporting by Alexander Hueber; Writing by Vera Eckert; Editing by Tom Heneghan)
PARIS France's Safran has crafted a deal to persuade family investors in Zodiac Aerospace to give up control in a merger that would create the world's third largest aerospace supplier.
SAN FRANCISCO Cisco Systems Inc said on Tuesday that it agreed to buy U.S. business software company AppDynamics Inc for about $3.7 billion, one of its largest deals in recent years as the company seeks growth in areas outside of its core networking business.
Aetna and Humana would consider all available options for their proposed $34 billion merger, the two U.S. health insurers said on Tuesday, a day after a court ruled against the deal due to fears it would lower competition.