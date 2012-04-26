Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (MDRX.O) posted a quarterly profit much below analysts' expectations and forecast weak 2012 earnings due to higher software development costs and lower booking.

Shares of the Chicago-based company plunged 45 percent to $8.70 in extended trading. They closed at $16.02 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.

For the quarter ended March 31, the healthcare information technology provider's bookings slipped 8 percent to $194.6 million from a year ago. The company's research and development costs grew 64 percent to $36.1 million.

Net income for the quarter was $5.8 million, or 3 cents a share, compared with $12.6 million, or 7 cents a share a year ago.

Excluding items, it earned 12 cents share.

Revenue rose 9 percent to $365.5 million.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to post a profit of 24 cents a share on revenue of $387.7 million.

