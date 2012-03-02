NEW YORK/CHARLOTTE, N.C A top Ally Financial executive charged with preparing the bank's planned initial public offering is leaving, a sign of the difficult task ahead for the company that still owes the U.S. government some $12 billion in bailout money.

The executive, Corey Pinkston, has been leading Ally's strategic financing activities, including work related to its plans to go public and efforts to repay the U.S. Treasury.

Pinkston has notified Ally of his decision to leave, people familiar with the situation told Reuters this week. Ally spokeswoman Gina Proia confirmed the move on Friday and said he was currently in a transition period.

A former investment banker who has been head of corporate debt and equity since January 2009, Pinkston is one of several executives leaving the lender, which has delayed plans for an IPO amid concerns about its Residential Capital mortgage unit and choppy financial markets.

Ally, the former lending arm of General Motors known as GMAC Financial Services, ran into trouble during the financial crisis as its mortgage loans soured. The government injected more than $17 billion into Ally in 2008-2009. Ally has said it has repaid the government $5.4 billion.

Laura Hall, who worked with Pinkston on the IPO and strategic planning, is also in the process of leaving, while chief technology and operations officer Cliff Skelton left in January, according to Ally.

Pinkston's responsibilities are being transferred to Jeff Brown, an executive vice president in charge of finance and corporate planning, Proia said. Pinkston's position will not be filled, she said. She did not give a reason for his departure.

U.S. Treasury, which owns 73.8 percent of Ally, declined to comment.

(Reporting By Soyoung Kim and Rick Rothacker)