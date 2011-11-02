Ally Financial Inc's CEO said on Wednesday the company's ResCap mortgage unit is a separate legal entity and the lender may not support it if it keeps losing money.

Ally's mortgage business lost $422 million in the third quarter, according to the company's preliminary results. It was not immediately clear how much of Ally's mortgage business is included in its Residential Capital LLC subsidiary, which has suffered big losses from bad loans.

Ally posted an overall loss for the quarter on Wednesday, a blow for a company that had hoped to go public soon. The U.S. government owns 73.8 percent of Ally, the former lending arm of General Motors.

Ally CEO Michael Carpenter said the company could "do something fairly dramatic" if ResCap had the same kinds of exposures faced by Bank of America Corp (BAC.N). Bank of America had considered putting its Countrywide assets into bankruptcy, but the bank's chief executive said it decided to continue its current course.

The fact that bank executives are considering putting mortgage units into bankruptcy reflects just how much of an albatross home lending has become to many banks. The mortgage crisis has cost Bank of America alone more than $30 billion in loan losses and legal costs by some estimates.

Ally owns 100 percent of ResCap, but the struggling mortgage unit has its own board of directors, Carpenter said.

"While Ally has and continues to be supportive of ResCap ... that should not be interpreted to mean there is a blank check from the parent," Carpenter said on a conference call with analysts after the release of the auto lender's third-quarter earnings.

In the call, Carpenter said Ally would prefer to reach a settlement with attorneys general and the Department of Justice over allegations of faulty foreclosure practices, but only in proportion to the lender's role in the problem. The lender is also confident about its legal defenses in regard to lawsuits related to soured mortgage-backed securities, he said.

ENDING CORRESPONDENT LENDING

Ally said it lost $210 million in the third quarter compared with year-earlier net income of $269 million.

Excluding the impact of a $471 million pre-tax decline in mortgage servicing rights, the company said its "core pre-tax income" was $573 million. The decline in the value of the servicing was driven by lower interest rates and market volatility, the company said.

The value of servicing contracts generally declines when interest rates go down and borrowers refinance existing loans that companies such as Ally are administering.

The company said it "will take immediate action to reduce its focus" on making mortgage loans through so-called "correspondent" firms. Scaling back will steady Ally's future results and improve its standing under pending new capital requirements known as Basel 3, the company said.

"The combination of MSR volatility in the quarter, reduced margins due to regulatory costs and the impending impact of Basel III has caused us to begin significantly scaling back originations in the mortgage correspondent segment," Carpenter said in a statement from the company.

Correspondent deals made up 84 percent of Ally's mortgage originations this year, the company said.

(Reporting by Rick Rothacker in Charlotte, N.C.; additional reporting by David Henry in New York; editing by Dave Zimmerman and Andre Grenon)