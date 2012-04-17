Ally Financial Inc, the taxpayer-owned auto lender, said its Residential Capital mortgage unit missed an interest payment due Tuesday in the latest sign of its financial struggles.

ResCap did not make a semiannual interest payment related to its $1.75 billion issue of 6.50 percent notes due in 2013, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday. About $473 million of principal is currently outstanding on the notes, which bear interest at the rate of 8.5 percent annually under a 2005 agreement.

Under the agreement, the failure to pay interest on a payment date does not become a default unless the failure continues for 30 days, according to the filing.

(Reporting By Rick Rothacker; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)