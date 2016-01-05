Ally Financial Inc, the largest U.S. auto loan company, said on Monday it would consider two board director nominees of Lion Point Capital but turned down the hedge fund's request for it to explore strategic alternatives.

Were the two sides to fail to reach an agreement, Ally could become one of this year's most prominent proxy contents, led by Lion Point, a little-known investment fund founded by former Elliott Management Corp portfolio manager Didric Cederholm.

"Although we are troubled by Lion Point's tactics, our fundamental disagreement is with Lion Point's clear agenda to force a sale of Ally," Ally Chairman Franklin Hobbs said in a statement.

Ally said it had concluded that stockholder value would not be enhanced by the creation of a committee to explore strategic alternatives, including a possible sale. Its business and financial fundamentals and prospects are strong, Ally added.

Lion Point did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ally's annual meeting is scheduled for May 3, and the deadline for shareholders to submit nominations to the board expires on Monday.

Though Ally and Lion Point have had at least one telephone conversation since the latter sent a letter with its demands on Dec. 23, the two sides had not reached an agreement as of Monday evening.

In October, Ally reported a 37 percent fall in quarterly profit after it lost an exclusive leasing agreement with its former parent, General Motors Co.

Later that month, activist hedge fund Third Point LLC disclosed it had sold its position in Ally. Ally's stock is down about 20 percent over the last year.

The company has been trying to boost its market share by financing cars made by Ford Motor Co and Nissan Motor Co Ltd after General Motors replaced Ally as the exclusive lessor for Buick, GMC and Cadillac vehicles last February.

