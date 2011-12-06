Conclusions of the U.S. federal Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA)'s investigation of the Upper Big Branch (UBB) mine disaster that killed 29 miners:

* It was caused by a massive coal dust explosion that started when methane gas was ignited.

* Twelve citations and orders were issued to the mine's owners, Massey Energy, for violations of the Mine Act that contributed to the April 5, 2010 explosion. MSHA also issued 357 violations of the Mine Act and regulations for conditions and practices that did not directly contribute to the explosion.

* The physical conditions that led to the explosion were the result of a series of basic safety violations at UBB and were entirely preventable.

* Massey disregarded the resulting hazards. While violations of particular safety standards led to the conditions that caused the explosion, the unlawful policies and practices implemented by Massey were the root cause of this tragedy.

* Massey promoted and enforced a workplace culture that valued production over safety, including practices calculated to allow it to conduct operations in violation of the law.

* Systematic, intentional, and aggressive efforts by Massey to avoid compliance with safety and health standards and to thwart detection by federal and state regulators.

* Witness testimony revealed miners were intimidated by UBB management and told that raising safety concerns would jeopardize their jobs. As a result, no safety or health complaints and no whistleblower disclosures were made to MSHA from miners at the UBB mine in four years preceding the explosion.

* Massey established a practice of using staff to relay advance notice of health and safety inspections to mine personnel when federal and state inspectors arrived at the mine. The advance notice allowed Massey employees to conceal violations from enforcement personnel.

* Massey kept two sets of books listing safety and health hazards in the mine. The first set was the required examination book mandated by the Mine Act, which was open for review by MSHA and miners and was required to include in it a complete record of all hazards identified by the company. Massey noted some hazards in a second set of books that it did not record in the required examination books. Massey did not make this second set of books available to MSHA.

