Alphabet's Google announced the formation of an artificial intelligence group for Google Cloud, the tech company's latest gambit to increase its market share in the lucrative cloud computing business.

Diane Greene, who leads Google's cloud business, announced the team at an event at the company's facilities in San Francisco. The group will be led by Fei-Fei Li, an artificial intelligence professor at Stanford University, and researcher Jia Li.

“What really attracted these two people to come and be in Google Cloud is a chance to democratize machine learning and artificial intelligence," Greene said.

