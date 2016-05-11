Uber's revenue hits $6.5 billion in 2016, still has large loss
Ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] generated $6.5 billion in revenue last year and its gross bookings doubled to $20 billion, the company said on Friday.
MOSCOW Russia's state competition watchdog has postponed a decision on a possible fine on Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) Google until May 31, RIA news agency reported on Wednesday.
FAS, the watchdog, had been expected to discuss the fine on Wednesday after postponing a decision in April but again put off the decision following a request from the company, RIA quoted a FAS official as saying.
The regulator ruled last September that Google had broken the law by requiring pre-installation of certain applications on mobile devices running on its Android operating system, following a complaint by Russia's Yandex (YNDX.O).
Hackers released documents and files on Friday that cybersecurity experts said indicated the U.S. National Security Agency had accessed the SWIFT interbank messaging system, allowing it to monitor money flows among some Middle Eastern and Latin American banks.