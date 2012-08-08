Alpha Natural Resources Inc ANR.N, which idled four mines and cut production as coal prices slumped this year, reported a quarterly loss of $2.2 billion on Wednesday after charges to write down assets and restructure operations.

The company also narrowed its production target for this year and said it might need to further adjust production levels as pricing remains "unattractive" in U.S. domestic and European export markets.

Alpha's stock dropped 5.1 percent to $6.55 in Wednesday morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

"These are extremely challenging times in the U.S. coal industry, with softness in both the thermal and now the metallurgical coal markets," said Chairman and Chief Executive Kevin Crutchfield.

Still, the latest results were in line with Wall Street expectations.

Prices for thermal coal, used to generate electricity, have slumped about 20 percent this year, while metallurgical coal, used by steelmakers, has dipped recently as demand softened.

"While stockpiles have fallen and thermal coal spot prices have begun to improve, (utilities') inventories remain elevated, new contracting is limited, and spot pricing remains unattractive, both domestically and in the Atlantic market," Alpha said.

"In this environment, Alpha will continue to assess expected demand and adjust its thermal coal production accordingly."

As a result of European economic woes, metallurgical coal is being sold at a discount and "the market is awash with lower-quality metallurgical coals, placing significant downward pressure on pricing," the company said.

"If you're an optimist, you can say they did a good job of keeping costs down. If you're a pessimist, you see how poor met (metallurgical) coal pricing is," said analyst Daniel Scott of Dahlman Rose & Co.

"The main reason for the miss versus our numbers was lower-than-expected realized met (metallurgical) coal prices," said Lucas Pipes, of Brean Murray & Carret.

He noted Alpha's quarterly earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization was $186 million - below his estimate of $229 million.

Alpha's metallurgical coal contracted for sale was previously committed and priced at $146 per ton, and was now at $136. "I was not encouraged by that update," Pipes said.

Alpha said its second-quarter loss was $2.2 billion, or $10.14 per share, compared with a year-earlier loss of $50 million, or 32 cents per share.

Excluding restructuring, asset impairment and other charges, its adjusted loss was $72 million, or 33 cents per share. On that basis, it matched Wall Street estimates, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 13 percent to $1.8 billion, the Virginia-based company said, noting that prices for thermal coal were slowly rising and domestic markets were showing signs of improvement.

But the company narrowed its expected 2012 coal shipment target to a range of 100 million to 115 million tons, from 100 million to 116 million tons previously.

Alpha's loss highlights a difficult period for the U.S. coal industry, as prices for thermal coal slumped about 20 percent this year in the central Appalachian region of Virginia, West Virginia and eastern Kentucky.

In addition to a mild winter that reduced electricity demand, some power companies have switched from coal to cheaper natural gas, forcing coal producers to slash jobs and cut production.

Patriot Coal Corp PCXCQ.PK on July 9 became the first U.S. coal producer to seek court protection from its creditors since coal prices began to plummet.

Second-quarter results of other companies, such as Peabody Energy Corp BTU.N and Consol Energy Inc (CNX.N) have been disappointing, but Arch Coal Inc ACI.N gave a bullish outlook for thermal coal, even as it posted a loss.

In June, Alpha amended its credit facility and the company has idled production at four mines in Kentucky to reduce thermal coal output and has cut 150 jobs.

Prices for the company's lower-quality Powder River Basin coal rose by more than a $1 to $12.96 per ton in the second quarter, but its average Appalachian price slipped $1.60 to $65.05 per ton, Alpha said.

But it said U.S. thermal coal consumption in 2012 was expected to decrease, and spot prices in Central Appalachia and the Powder River Basin of Wyoming "have languished at levels below each basin's typical cash production costs."

According to industry newsletter Coal & Energy Price Report, a ton of Appalachian coal that sold for $70 at the start of the year was selling for $63 this week. Prices have begun to inch up recently from around $54 in June.

(Reporting by Matt Daily and Steve James in New York and Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; editing by John Wallace and Jeffrey Benkoe)