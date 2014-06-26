Wall Street bonuses may show first uptick since 2009, firm says
Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
TOKYO Japan's Alps Electric Co said it has not been contacted by General Motors Co over any problem with its China-made ignition switches, in relation to a massive recall by the U.S. automaker.
GM said in a filing with U.S. safety regulators that switches in cars used in the Chevrolet Impala and Monte Carlo, Buick LaCrosse and Lucerne, and Cadillac DeVille and DTS cars that were recalled on June 16 were made by China-based Dalian Alps Electronics Co, which is 90 percent owned by Alps.
"As of today, we have not been contacted, or received any complaint from GM of any problems or defects with Alps' switches," said Takashi Sogo, group manager of investor and public relations. He said Dalian Alps had also not received any complaint from GM.
BERLIN The German government plans to buy six Lockheed Martin C-130J military transport planes for around 900 million euros ($966 million) starting in 2019 under a joint operating agreement with France, German government documents show.
Warren Buffett's compensation for running Berkshire Hathaway Inc edged up 4.0 percent last year to $487,881 reflecting the higher cost of keeping the world's second-richest person safe.