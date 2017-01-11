PARIS An Alstom (ALSO.PA) and Bombardier (BBDb.TO) consortium has won a French train contract estimated to be worth 1.16 billion euros ($1.22 billion) for the consortium, the companies and French authorities said on Wednesday.
Alstom and Bombardier had been the only bidders left after rival CAF (CAF.MC) dropped out last year. [nL8N1D373E]
The contract will see the consortium - in which Alstom owns 70 percent and Bombardier 30 percent - work to supply commuter trains for the Paris region.
The part state-funded contract is worth 3.75 billion euros in total.
(Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry and Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Richard Balmforth)